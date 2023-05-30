Police are appealing for help in tracing a driver who may have witnessed a serious collision in which three people were injured.

Lincolnshire Police are asking a man who is believed to have stopped at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Market Deeping in December to get in contact.

A silver Mercedes S300L and a black Kia Niro were involved in a collision just before 6.20pm on Friday, December 9 , on the on the A1175, with the junction of Cross Road, at Market Deeping. The Kia Niro was travelling on the A1175 towards Spalding while the Mercedes was at the junction of Cross Road with the A1175.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for a driver who might have witnessed a serious collision to get in touch PICTURE: STOCK

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A force spokesman, releasing the appeal today (Tuesday, May 30) said: “We are trying to trace the driver of a car that was also travelling on the A1175, and turned left into Cross Road, immediately before the collision happened. We believe the driver to be a witness who stopped at the scene and may have information that will assist our investigation and whose details were not recorded at the scene. The driver is described as a man in his 50s or early 60s with white hair, but balding on top. He is 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall.

“We would like the driver to contact us, or anyone who has information that will assist in helping to trace him.

“This information has now become more relevant as the investigation progresses. A woman in her 50s has been summoned to court for an offence of causing a serious injury by driving without due care and attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Amy Burnett at amy.burnett@lincs.police.uk or call 101 extension 3295851.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.