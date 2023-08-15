Police want to speak to a driver believed to have witnessed a fatal crash.

Officers were called to a crash at the top of Stamford Hill outside Toft at 7.20pm on Friday, July 21.

A 59-year-old man died after the three-vehicle crash.

The vehicles involved were a black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released on police bail.

Officers are today (Tuesday, August 15) appealing for the driver of a Mini, who was in the area at the time, to come forward.

The Mini has tinted rear windows and was travelling on the A6121 from Bourne towards Toft between 7.15pm and 7.20pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe the driver may have seen the black Nissan Qashqai involved before the collision happened or may have witnessed the collision itself.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.”

The driver should contact DS Helen Allcroft from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at helen.allcroft@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 458 of July 21.