Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiring to steal fuel from petrol stations in Stamford, Market Deeping and Bourne.

Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle on the A16 in Spalding on Sunday evening (May 19).

They tried to get the grey Ford Fiesta to stop, which it eventually did - in Bourne.

Several tanks of diesel fuel were discovered in the back of the vehicle and two men, aged 38 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

Crimes the police are investigating relate to people making off without paying for fuel in Stamford, the Deepings, Bourne, Spalding, Whaplode and Cambridgeshire.

The pair arrested remain in custody.

Anyone with further information on the fuel thefts can call Stamford Police on 101 quoting incident 322 of May 19.