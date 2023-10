Police officers are responding to an ‘isolated incident’ near a town centre.

Officers are warning people in Oakham not to be alarmed if they see increased police activity in the town.

It follows a response to an ‘isolated incident’ in Burley Road.

We are currently addressing an isolated incident on Burley Road, Oakham. Please do not be alarmed if you observe increased police activity. More information will be provided in due course. — Rutland Police (@LP_Rutland) October 25, 2023

Update:Armed police respond to knife incident

Leicestershire Police has been contacted for more information.