Police have issued a warning after reports of vehicle nuisance in a town car park.

Officers in Stamford have been receiving increased reports about crime in Cattle Market car park in Stamford

On Saturday at about 2am, a driver was issued a section 59 warning by police for using their vehicle in an anti-social manner. If the driver is caught again, their vehicle will be seized.

Anti-social driving includes racing. drifting around corners, making excessive noise, wheel spinning or doing tyre burnouts

Police urge people to continue to report incidents by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101.