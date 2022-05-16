Vehicle nuisance in Cattle Market car park, Stamford
Published: 09:19, 16 May 2022
| Updated: 09:20, 16 May 2022
Police have issued a warning after reports of vehicle nuisance in a town car park.
Officers in Stamford have been receiving increased reports about crime in Cattle Market car park in Stamford
On Saturday at about 2am, a driver was issued a section 59 warning by police for using their vehicle in an anti-social manner. If the driver is caught again, their vehicle will be seized.
Anti-social driving includes racing. drifting around corners, making excessive noise, wheel spinning or doing tyre burnouts
Police urge people to continue to report incidents by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101.