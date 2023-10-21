A top police boss is looking for volunteers to visit prisoners and check on their welfare.

Leicestershire and Rutland police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews (Con) is looking for volunteers to oversee the welfare of people being held during police custody.

Known as ‘independent custody visitors’ (ICVs), the volunteers speak to prisoners to ensure they are being treated fairly, and that their needs and entitlements are being met.

Rupert Matthews

They also inspect the conditions of the cells and custody accommodation as a whole, and where issues are identified, these are then raised with the custody sergeant and included in an electronic report which is sent to Mr Matthews' office.

It is part of a drive to improve public trust and confidence in the police.

Mr Matthews said: “ICVs are vital to my work. They help me build public trust in policing and ensure the process of holding people in custody is open, transparent and accountable.

“I am proud of the time and commitment our ICVs invest in their work. They have made many improvements and are valued members of the policing family.

“I would urge anyone with a genuine interest in protecting the rights of those in custody, some of whom may be vulnerable, to please consider joining our dedicated ICV team.”

New ICVs are provided with full training and receive ongoing support by the scheme manager.

They will undertake a mock visit to familiarise themselves with the role, and will have the option of having a buddy to support their development.

ICV volunteer Rosemary Hall said: “I enjoy going to different custody suites, most importantly to ensure as a member of the public that detainees are actually being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

To be eligible, volunteers must be aged 18 or over and live, work or study in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

If you are interested or want to find out more, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Q2mm2Q.

The deadline is midnight on Friday, November 17.