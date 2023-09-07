Rutland's police and crime commissioner has made a special visit to 10 Downing Street.

Rupert Matthews (Con) was among those invited by home secretary, Suella Braverman (Con) to celebrate a national recruitment drive which is putting thousands of new police officers on the streets.

He was joined by chief constable of Leicestershire Police Rob Nixon and PC Summer Lobo.

Rupert Matthews, PC Summer Lobo and chief constable of Leicestershire Police Rob Nixon at 10 Downing Street

The national police uplift programme started in 2019 to boost police officer numbers across the country by 20,000.

Leicestershire and Rutland Police successfully exceeded its target ahead of the deadline, recruiting 340 officers across the force - an increase of 17 per cent - to serve the city and two counties.

The officers have joined through a number of entry routes including apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

Mr Matthews said: “This milestone is fantastic news for communities across the country including those in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“It means we now have an even more robust and proactive workforce committed to tackling the problems that matter most to local people.

“I was delighted to join chief constables and police and crime commissioners from across the country to mark the success of this drive with our home secretary Suella Braverman.

He added: “We now need to get back to work and continue delivering an outstanding service that the public can trust and be proud of.”