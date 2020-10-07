Police called to breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Red Lion Square and Sheep Market, Stamford
Published: 15:00, 07 October 2020
Police were called to two breaches of coronavirus regulations in Stamford town centre over the weekend.
Shortly after pubs closed at 10pm on Friday (October 2) police were notified after a group of 10 teenagers was seen gathering by the Eleanor Cross. The group was then dispersed.
A similar incident occurred just after 10pm on Saturday (October 3) when officers were called to a report of about 25 to 30 people causing disturbance and fighting in Red Lion Square.