Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police called to breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Red Lion Square and Sheep Market, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 07 October 2020

Police were called to two breaches of coronavirus regulations in Stamford town centre over the weekend.

Shortly after pubs closed at 10pm on Friday (October 2) police were notified after a group of 10 teenagers was seen gathering by the Eleanor Cross. The group was then dispersed.

A similar incident occurred just after 10pm on Saturday (October 3) when officers were called to a report of about 25 to 30 people causing disturbance and fighting in Red Lion Square.

CrimeStamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE