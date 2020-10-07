Police were called to two breaches of coronavirus regulations in Stamford town centre over the weekend.

Shortly after pubs closed at 10pm on Friday (October 2) police were notified after a group of 10 teenagers was seen gathering by the Eleanor Cross. The group was then dispersed.

A similar incident occurred just after 10pm on Saturday (October 3) when officers were called to a report of about 25 to 30 people causing disturbance and fighting in Red Lion Square.