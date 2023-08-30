With police on standby outside, feelings ran high at a meeting to discuss a council buying homes for refugees.

Twelve properties were purchased by South Kesteven District Council to house families fleeing war-torn countries at the Woodland Rise estate in Langtoft.

As a result of some people’s anger over the council’s action, a meeting was convened yesterday (Tuesday, August 29) at Langtoft Village Hall.

Police were at the meeting due to concerns about racist extremists

Just before it began, four police officers arrived and stationed themselves at hall’s entrance.

Colin Gamble, who chairs Langtoft Parish Council, had notified police of ‘far-right organisations’ promoting ‘racism’ in the village. He was concerned some might turn up to cause trouble.

A panel of decision-makers, including Independent district councillors Phil Dilks and Ashley Baxter, and acting director of council housing Craig Spence, faced about 100 residents.

The Woodland Rise development in Langtoft

Rules were read out at the meeting’s outset – to be respectful, raise a hand before asking a question, and not to speak over others.

It was explained that the 12 properties cost £1.8 million, an average of £150,000 per home, and were jointly funded by the Government’s local authority housing fund and the council’s housing budget. If not spent by the end of November, the council’s share of the Government funding is lost.

The Government fund helps provide affordable accommodation for legal evacuees from Ukraine and Afghanistan until their visas expire in three to five years. The size of the homes in Langtoft is a factor in them being chosen for Ukrainian refugee families.

Once their visas expire, the Ukrainians would not be able to buy the homes. As they vacate them, the properties will be rented to people on South Kesteven’s housing register.

An accusation that “all affordable housing has been taken away” was the first claim to be put to the council and residents said they would have been supportive if the council used fewer homes in the village.

“It doesn’t help with integration,” one villager said.

“People in a group stay together. The best thing is to spread the load, so schools and public services can cope. Then the village would have been behind it.”

Lots of hands were raised during the meeting

Coun Baxter questioned the perceived effect on public services and said: “Why will the strain be any different because people are from Ukraine or Afghanistan?”

Resident Liz Jarman, who has been vocal in her criticism, told councillors: “I am not against it, I am against the way you have done it,” adding that the council needed to be “transparent and accountable”.

Andy Halfhide, a former chairperson of Langtoft Parish Council, said he wasn’t against housing refugee families but questioned if the village was the right location.

“I am happy for them to move next door if it’s the right place,” he said, adding that he was suspicious the two- and three-bedroom new-builds, and two-bedroom bungalows, were bought for less than the market value.

Resident Tom Hardy described any cost-cutting by Ashwood Homes, which built the properties, as ‘business suicide’ for the company, and the council’s decision as ‘political suicide’.

After the meeting a spokesperson for Ashwood Homes said “the properties were not reduced” but instead were offered to many local housing associations and it was the council who “offered the best terms”

They added that Ashwood Homes was “not invited to the meeting or informed it was going ahead.”

A recurring question was why people in the village were not consulted, with some residents saying they heard of the council’s purchase through news articles.

They were told by the council’s representatives that the information was commercially sensitive before the purchase.

Trying to speak above several raised voices, Mr Spence said: “I totally appreciate your concern as a community, and appreciate you feel we have gone behind your back but, ultimately, would you rather we hadn’t exercised the opportunity to purchase?”

He added: “We did not identify Langtoft. It presented itself as an opportunity.”

Explaining the Government’s decision to give councils funding to buy homes for refugees, Mr Spence said it is currently spending “a huge amount on hotels”.

And asked if the council will benefit financially, the panel said not and recommended speaking to the police outside if anyone had evidence of corruption.

Another resident’s call for a public inquiry was met with a round of applause but chairman of the parish council, Coun Gamble, said he ‘failed to see the point’.

At the end of the meeting, the panel said it would be making no changes to its plans as a result of what had been said.

“We’ve listened but you’ve got to understand the constraints we’re working under,” said Mr Spence.

Coun Dilks encouraged villagers to welcome refugees. He was met with the response: “We don’t have a problem with them at all - we have a problem with you.”

