Police were called to reports of fights over the weekend as many drinkers went out for the first time since restrictions eased.

Officers patrolled Stamford at the weekend to ensure they were available if any trouble arose.

At about 11.35pm on Saturday (July 24), police received reports regarding shouting in the Red Lion Street area.

CCTV was checked and there was nothing seen to be happening.

Then a few hours later at about 2.40am, Lincolnshire Police received a call from someone claiming to have overheard a man talk about a fight in the Broad Street area, but on visiting the area there was no sign of an incident in progress.