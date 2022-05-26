Leicestershire Police's Road Policing Unit conduct Fatal Four Traffic Operation in Rutland
Published: 13:29, 26 May 2022
| Updated: 13:30, 26 May 2022
Officers have caught a number of dangerous drivers during a traffic operation.
Leicestershire Police's Road Policing Unit have been out on the roads in Rutland as part of the Fatal Four Traffic Operation, which combats speeding, drink driving, mobile phone use and driving without seatbelts.
Several drivers have been reported for various offences already, including a vehicle which came into the check site in a dangerous condition with tyres and window wipers at an almost 'non-existent' level.