Officers have caught a number of dangerous drivers during a traffic operation.

Leicestershire Police's Road Policing Unit have been out on the roads in Rutland as part of the Fatal Four Traffic Operation, which combats speeding, drink driving, mobile phone use and driving without seatbelts.

Several drivers have been reported for various offences already, including a vehicle which came into the check site in a dangerous condition with tyres and window wipers at an almost 'non-existent' level.

Fatal Four Traffic Operation in Oakham