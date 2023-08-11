A top job in policing is about to change hands for the seventh time in two years.

Since he was elected in May 2021, police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland, Rupert Matthews, has worked with seven different chief executives. The new appointee will be number eight.

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Panel met on Thursday, August 10 and interviewed Clair Trewartha, the preferred candidate of Mr Matthews.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess her professional competence and ability to act independently of the commissioner.

Twenty applications were received before Mr Matthews drew up a shortlist of candidates for the final stage of the selection process.

The appointment panel comprised Mr Matthews, his deputy Rani Mahal, and chief fire officer Callum Faint.

An announcement of the outcome of the meeting is expected shortly.