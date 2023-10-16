A police force’s chief constable has been suspended while an investigation into allegations about his conduct takes place.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley has been suspended from the force today (October 16) by the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold (Con).

It follows a complaint from a member of the public about the conduct of Mr Adderley relating to his military service.

Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, has been suspended

A mandatory referral of the complaint was made to the Independent Office For Police Conduct, which is now formally investigating the allegations.

Mr Mold said he believes it is “in the public interest, in the interest of the force, and of the Chief Constable himself that he be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.”

He added: “Allegations of misconduct must always be fully, independently investigated so that the public have confidence in the integrity of the police service and the processes that independently hold policing to account.”

The suspension will be kept under regular review as the investigation progresses.