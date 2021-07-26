Police are continuing to carry out enquiries surrounding the death of a woman last month.

Leicestershire Police received a call on June 23 from the East Midlands Ambulance Service regarding a woman in her thirties being unwell at an address in Bullfinch Close, Oakham.

Officers attended the address that evening and despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the woman died.

Police

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing to be carried out surrounding the circumstances.