A dispersal order is in place covering Stamford Meadows tonight (Saturday, June 12).

The order, which means police can arrest people who refuse to leave the area when asked, follows a fight last night involving a large group of people.

Police were called and those involved in the brawling split up when officers arrived.

Police vehicles parked at Bath Row, Stamford, while officers spoke to people at the scene of what was described as a violent incident (48110423)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said no serious injuries were reported to them. Anyone with information on the fight can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 giving reference to incident 577 of June 11.

Back in April, Insp Gary Stewart said incidents of drunken and antisocial behaviour on the meadows were "completely unacceptable".

It followed several incidents of teenagers drinking in large groups during the lockdowns, resulting the police being called out.

Insp Gary Stewart

Insp Stewart had added: "We shouldn’t have to play the role of parents by making sure that teenagers are behaving themselves, not getting drunk in the street".