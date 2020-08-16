Home   News   Article

Fight in Broad Street and assaults on Stamford Meadows leads to police dispersal order

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:32, 16 August 2020
 | Updated: 11:42, 16 August 2020

Two men were assaulted on Stamford Meadows and a fight took place in Broad Street last night, according to police, who issued a dispersal order to quell further trouble.

Officers were called to a report of fighting in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 16).

They attended Broad Street at about 1.30am and found that the trouble was more widespread. Video has been sent to police.

Read more
CrimeStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE