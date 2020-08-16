Fight in Broad Street and assaults on Stamford Meadows leads to police dispersal order
Published: 11:32, 16 August 2020
| Updated: 11:42, 16 August 2020
Two men were assaulted on Stamford Meadows and a fight took place in Broad Street last night, according to police, who issued a dispersal order to quell further trouble.
Officers were called to a report of fighting in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 16).
They attended Broad Street at about 1.30am and found that the trouble was more widespread. Video has been sent to police.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
