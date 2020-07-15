Home   News   Article

Police divers search River Welland in Stamford for lost Taser

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:12, 15 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:23, 15 July 2020

Police divers have been searching for a Taser lost in the River Welland at Stamford.

The electroshock weapons, which cost about £1,000 each, are carried by some Lincolnshire Police officers.

On June 25 the Rutland and Stamford Mercury received reports of police officers repeatedly dipping a magnet on a rope into the River Welland at Stamford Meadows. At the time it was suggested by residents that this was in order to retrieve a Taser.

