Police divers have been searching for a Taser lost in the River Welland at Stamford.

The electroshock weapons, which cost about £1,000 each, are carried by some Lincolnshire Police officers.

On June 25 the Rutland and Stamford Mercury received reports of police officers repeatedly dipping a magnet on a rope into the River Welland at Stamford Meadows. At the time it was suggested by residents that this was in order to retrieve a Taser.