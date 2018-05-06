Police guests at Ketton meeting

Police and crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach and the chief constable Simon Cole will be special guests at a public meeting on Tuesday (May 8).

The annual council meeting of Ketton Parish Council will be held at the hall behind the Northwick Arms pub in High Street, Ketton, on Tuesday from 7.30pm.

In addition, the Police and Rutland Neighbourhood Watch will launch a Community Safety initiative for Ketton and Tinwell. The first stage is a consultation survey on community safety with the residents from Ketton and Tinwell.