Police hunting for car driver after motorcyclist injured in A1 crash

Police are looking for the driver of a gold Ford Mondeo who is thought to have crashed into a motorcyclist this morning (Friday, April 13).

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1 close to the Fox services at Woolfox - between Stamford and Stretton - at about 7.20am.

The motorcyclist was injured but is not believed to have life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Recovery took place at about 8.15am but there is still congestion in the area.

Anyone who can help trace the driver should call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of April 13.