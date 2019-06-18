A Lincolnshire police inspector has responded to national claims that offenders are escaping prosecution for serious crimes.

According to an investigation by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit, more than 400,000 offences including violence and sexual assaults were resolved 'out of court' since 2014.

However, Insp Ian Martin of Stamford, Bourne and Deepings police said that his officers used 'strict rules and guidelines' as well as common sense to decide when it was best to proceed with a prosecution, or to settle a matter through a 'Community Resolution'.

Inspector Ian Martin (8405536)

Insp Martin said: "To give an example, if someone damaged a person's car wing mirror, it was a one-off and the victim was happy to receive payment for that damage directly from the offender, then it could be a more sensible and less costly alternative to sort it out there and then, rather than taking it through court.

"Victims want what is best, and sometimes the court is not the best way of dealing with their grievance."

He added that it was also important to beware of the headlines of the BBC's investigation, because sexual assaults likely to be resolved by community resolution rather than prosecution could include instances such as 'a young teenager pinching another young teenager's bottom', and similar cases.

To read more crime news, click here.