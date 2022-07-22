An investigation has been launched into a fire which destroyed eight vehicles and caused damage to three homes.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the fire in Edward Road at 2.37am this morning (Friday, July 22).

After supporting people at the scene they are now conducting inquiries.

The fire destroyed eight vehicles and damaged nearby flats

Specialist investigators from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have examined the wreckage and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

A police spokesperson said: "We are keeping an open mind about how and why this happened.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or may have information about the incident.

The fire could be seen from Churchill Road, Stamford. Photo: Tracey Croft

"We would also like to view any CCTV or dashcam footage which may have shown the area in the moments leading up to the fire."

The fire has destroyed eight vehicles parked outside a block of flats in Edward Road, as well as causing heat and fire damage to the flats and to the fences of neighbouring properties.

Nobody has been reported to have been injured as a result of the fire.

The police spokesman added: "We understand that this will be distressing for those people affected, and we are working to identify the vehicle owners and provide signposting for support.

Windows were damaged by the heat

"We would ask the local community to avoid the area while the wreckage is cleared, and to avoid speculation on social media.

"If you have information which could help our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch."

People can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 40 of July 22.

They can also email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 40 of July 22 in the subject line.

They can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.