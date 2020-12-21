A dispersal order was put in place in Stamford at the weekend to allow police banish door-to-door sellers from the town.

The police action followed a wave of complaints about one group of sellers after they were seen trying doorhandles and were reported to be aggressive towards householders.

The first spate of incidents was on Thursday, December 10, when numerous calls were made to police during the evening, including from a Melbourne Road resident who reported a seller had tried to get into her house by the back door at about 5.30pm.