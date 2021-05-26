Police have issued a warning after a man in Stamford was found in possession of cannabis-infused sweets.

On Friday last week (May 21), officers discovered a 19-year-old man in possession of numerous packets of cannabis-infused sweets.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police stock image

Stamford policing inspector, Gary Stewart, has warned people of the Class B drug, which can be disguised as sweets and said that the force 'takes this issue seriously'.

Cannabis-based confectionary can often contain potent levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The ingestion of THC can lead to loss of coordination or consciousness, hallucinations, nausea and vomiting, lethargy and heart problems.

Those in possession of any product containing the Class B drug also risk arrest and prosecution under the Misuse of Drugs Act.