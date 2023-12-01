Police will be carrying out extra checks throughout December as part of a Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Drivers are being warned they are mistaken if they think drink or drug driving is worth the risk.

Today (December 1) marks the start of Lincolnshire Police’s annual Christmas campaign, Operation Limit 2, which aims to deter people from getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.

Inspector Jason Baxter of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere. That’s the message we want to get across to every driver on Lincolnshire’s roads.

“If the threat of being caught is not deterrent enough, we will be giving an insight into how we approach the truly heart-breaking job of letting a family know that their loved one has lost their life as a result of a collision.

“Don’t let it be your fault. Take care each and every time you get behind the wheel.”

Lincolnshire Police

Through this road safety campaign, Lincolnshire Police will warn people of the consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in their system and the penalties of being caught.

Officers will be carrying out extra patrols with checkpoints at key locations for drink and drug testing.

Insp Baxter said: “We hear the phrase ‘catch some real criminals’ regularly, but we make no apology for targeting drink and drug drivers.

Inspector Jason Baxter of Lincolnshire Police

“It’s a potentially deadly risk to take and not one we will tolerate.

“If this campaign makes people think twice about drink or drug driving then it’s worth it.

“In 2022, 48 people died in a collision in Lincolnshire and many more were seriously injured. This is unacceptable and avoidable.”