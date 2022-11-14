Police are tackling weapons crime with a knife amnesty this week in which weapons can be dropped off in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police is supporting Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime, starting today (Monday, November 14).

The Lincolnshire force says it works throughout the year to ensure residents are safe from offensive weapons and weapon-enabled crime in their community under the banner Operation Raptor.

People are being invited to hand in knives to police

During this week, there are knife amnesty bins at the front desks of police stations where knives and other offensive weapons can be dropped off with no consequences. They will be disposed of safely.

These bins are placed at:

Stamford

Grantham

Spalding

Boston

Skegness

Louth

Horncastle

South Park, Lincoln

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “Knife crime is low in Lincolnshire in comparison to other areas of the country – but we are not complacent, and we understand that education and enforcement can support our goal to keep the county free of violent crime.

"Carrying a knife or other offensive weapon does not protect you. In fact, we know that carrying a knife or other weapon means you are more likely to be hospitalised with an injury caused by violence.

"There is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone – any stab can be fatal – and the consequences will be just as severe.

"We don’t want you or anyone else to be placed in a dangerous situation because you thought carrying a knife or other offensive weapon was a good idea. It’s not. Knives destroy lives, both yours and those you love.”

Someone found carrying a knife or 'bladed article' could face up to four years in prison.

For a full list of banned items click here.

Information about knife crime can be passed on anonymously through Fearless.

Anonymous reporting is also available through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.