Police release the name of Bourne man Anthony Jones was died in a crash at Essendine in Rutland

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 10:20, 09 January 2020
 | Updated: 10:22, 09 January 2020

Bourne man Anthony Jones has been named as the driver who died in a crash at Essendine.

The 75-year-old was driving along Bourne Road when the accident happened shortly after 3.30pm on December 29.

His green Citreon C5 estate was travelling south when it left the road.

Police

Mr Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old driver died in a separate accident on the road between Stamford and Bourne two days earlier.

