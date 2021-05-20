Two police officers received injuries while tackling crime in the area.

Yesterday afternoon at 12.46pm (May 19), police received a report that a man had stolen from Wilko in High Street, Stamford.

The suspect had left the shop and was located in St Peter’s Hill where he became violent and assaulted one of the police officers, causing injury to his arm.

The 57-year-old man was arrested and released with a caution.

In a separate, unconnected incident a second officer was also assaulted, causing injury to his ribs, while detaining a violent man.

Police attended a report of a verbal altercation in Doncaster Close in Bourne at about 11.18am yesterday.

A police officer suffered injuries following an incident in Stamford. Photo: Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Police (47367633)

Upon arriving at the incident, the man assaulted one of the officers.

Darren Browning, 46, of Holywell Road in Grantham, was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He has been released on bail.

Chief inspector, Phil Vickers, said: “Emergency services across Lincolnshire are committed to doing all that we can to serve the public.

“We can only effectively do our jobs if people work with us and not against us.

“With assaults on emergency workers continuing to rise, we are insisting and appealing for this type of behaviour to stop.

“Too often we see the devastating impact these assaults have on police officers and other emergency workers as they go about their duty to help those in need.

“It is important to remember that beneath any uniform is a person who has friends, family members and loved ones.

“An assault on any emergency worker is a crime, be that physical or verbal, and will not be tolerated.”