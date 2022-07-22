Police put anti-social behaviour dispersal order on Stamford Meadows area including Bath Row and Cattle Market
Published: 13:18, 22 July 2022
| Updated: 13:18, 22 July 2022
Anti-social behaviour has prompted police to issue a dispersal order on the area around Stamford Meadows.
Lincolnshire Police have imposed the order over the weekend, including tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night.
It covers Cattle Market car park area, Station Road and Bath Row.
In a statement issued, police said: "This is to prevent further anti-social behaviour incidents after a report of disruption on Thursday (July 21).
"Anyone involved in anti-social behaviour can be instructed to leave the area as a result and is liable to arrest if they don't comply."