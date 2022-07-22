Anti-social behaviour has prompted police to issue a dispersal order on the area around Stamford Meadows.

Lincolnshire Police have imposed the order over the weekend, including tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night.

It covers Cattle Market car park area, Station Road and Bath Row.

Bath Row, Stamford is under a dispersal order

In a statement issued, police said: "This is to prevent further anti-social behaviour incidents after a report of disruption on Thursday (July 21).

"Anyone involved in anti-social behaviour can be instructed to leave the area as a result and is liable to arrest if they don't comply."