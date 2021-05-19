Police officers in Stamford have sought to reassure residents following social media posts about possible dog thieves.

Concerns were raised last week about two men with a van acting suspiciously at the Rugby Club in Empingham Road.

The men, who had a dog, were seen to engage in conversation with other dog walkers.

Police

However, police have confirmed that it was an innocent report.

Today (May 19) the business which the van belongs to has been traced and police have confirmed it relates to a reputable family business who were doing work locally.

People are encouraged to contact the police on 101 if they, or their dog, are approached in a way which makes them feel uneasy or threatened.