Police officers are reassuring parents that a report of a boy being approached by a group of adults in Stamford was an 'innocent interaction'.

A report was made to Stamford police on Monday (June 20) after a three men and two women approached a boy in Green Lane and in Edinburgh Road at about 5.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: "The interaction sparked concern from a resident who approached the group. The boy confirmed he was OK and left to meet friends nearby.

Police investigated reports of a group of adults approaching a boy in Stamford. Photo: iStock

"We take these reports very seriously and we are grateful to the person who showed community responsibility by raising their concerns."

They added: "We have concluded no offence has been committed and it appears to have been an innocent interaction.

"To offer further reassurance, our investigations have not found any ongoing risk to the local community, and we would urge people not to speculate about the incident."