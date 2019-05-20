Police have revealed the ages of the four youths arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage at Stamford Welland Academy.

One is aged 16 years and three are 15 years old.

They were arrested at about 4am on Saturday when police were called to the school by neighbours who heard suspicious activity.

(7058597)

A police dog was used to find the youths before they were taken to Grantham Police Station for questioning. They have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

The youths cannot be identified for legal reasons.