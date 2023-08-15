A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with two counts of trying to defraud a company of £100,000.

Andy Smith, 50, of Elizabeth Road, Stamford, was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week (August 10), but police are searching for him and have issued a warrant for his arrest without bail.

Smith is accused of fraud by false representation between November 1, 2017 and October 19, 2022 by dishonestly making a gain of £79,524.81 from Khaos Control Systems in Grantham by making misleading representations to the Royal London Group to receive pension contributions to which he was not entitled.

Lincolnshire Police

Smith is also accused of fraud by false representation by unlawfully using the corporate debt card of Khaos Control Systems to buy goods from Amazon costing £22,112.26.

Lincolnshire Police said today (Tuesday, August 15) that Smith is still a wanted man.