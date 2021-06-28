Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police search for man missing from Deeping St James

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:02, 28 June 2021
 | Updated: 11:05, 28 June 2021

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information on the location of a missing man.

The force is concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Edward, who was was last seen at about 11.20am yesterday (Sunday, June 27) in the Deeping St James area.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, khaki shorts, black trainers and a light blue hoodie, and is described as white, 6ft 6ins tall, with short light brown hair and short beard. He may be driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

Edward, who is missing from Deeping St James
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call 101 quoting incident 236 of April 27.

