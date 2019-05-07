A tip off about possible drugs activity in Great Casterton led to police searching a suspicious vehicle.

Officers from Oakham police found the white van in Stamford that had been identified as being potentially involved.

The vanwas search and no drugs were found. However, it had no tax or MOT and so was recovered by police.

To report suspicious activity call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

