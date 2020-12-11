Police are appealing for people to get in touch if they have had any door-to-door duster sellers come to their homes.

In a post on the Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Policing Team Facebook page, PCSO Graeme Parrott asked people in the Stamford area to contact them immediately if they had any duster sellers knocking on their door after 5.30pm last night (December 10).

To report it, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 323 of December 10 or private message the Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Policing Team Facebook page.