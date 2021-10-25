Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent incident at the weekend.

At about 3.50am on Saturday (October 23), officers were called to reports of violence in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

A man sustained facial injuries from the incident and two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and were taken into custody.

Police

The two teenagers have since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Officers are calling on any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage to come forward by calling 101 quoting incident 68 of October 23 or by e-mailing control@lincs.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.

A scene guard remained at the site of the incident throughout Saturday while investigations took place.

Police closed Kesteven Road in Stamford after a serious incident

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org.