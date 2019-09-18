Teenagers are believed to have stolen solar lights from a garden after they were chased by a resident at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

The four boys, who are in their mid-teens, were spotted in a garden in Ryhall Road, Stamford, and chased away by the resident.

They were seen scaling a fence into the property of auction house Batemans of Stamford. According to police, nothing was taken from Batemans.

Batemans in Ryhall Road Stamford. Photo: Google Street View

Although a full description of the boys was not available, one of them had curly hair.

Police are appealing for information on the identity of the boys and the theft of the solar-powered lights, which was recorded as incident 367 of September 15.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Stamford police on 101. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

