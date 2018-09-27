Police seize drugs after incident at closed pub

Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were seized at the abandoned Northfields pub in Drift Road, Stamford on Wednesday.

Police were called at around 12.30pm after receiving a report of seven youths causing a nuisance inside.

A nearby PCSO attended.

The youths were aged between 16 and 20.

Next to them on a table, the officer found a small amount of cannabis along with two grinders.

No one took ownership of the items which will be destroyed.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, said none of the group were arrested.

He added that the area has suffered with problems of anti-social behaviour recently, and patrols have been increased in light of this.

"The report of these problems highlights the importance of contacting the Police, and while we cannot get to all incidents straight away, I would like to say thank you to the people reporting these issues," added Inspector Martin.

"If you see anti-social behaviour or suffer from it in the area you are, then please do contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."