Screeching cars and groups gathering have caused concern for people living near a town car park.

Police officers have been receiving lots of reports about anti-social behaviour in Cattlemarket car park in Stamford.

Anti-social driving includes racing, drifting around corners, making excessive noise, wheel spinning or doing tyre burnouts.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

Residents living near by have been making reports to the police in the evenings, which is when the incidents have been happening.

Officers are continuing to monitor the area and can use additional powers if necessary, but the car park is accessible at all hours of the day.

While there are a number of similar car parks in town, it is Cattlemarket that is frequently targeted.

Sgt Emma Crisp of Lincolnshire Police said: “It is disturbing residents.

“There is CCTV down there and if we can identify the people we will be speaking to them.”

Police urge people to continue to report incidents by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101.