Lincolnshire police precept proposed to be £9.99 on a band D property's council tax
People living in band D properties in Lincolnshire are expected to pay £9.99 a year for policing in the next financial year.
The force was allowed to increase its share of council tax at a meeting today of the county's police and crime panel today (Friday, February 7).
However, even with a £10 council tax increase, the force’s funding remains the lowest per head in the country.
Marc Jones, Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner, proposed the rise.
He currently plans a total spend of £128m, with £95.5m set to be given to the chief constable – an increase of £3.5 million on last year.
However, expenditure is expected to rise to £138.6 million by 2023/24.
The current proposals take into mind a Government grant increased by £4.4 million, a pension top-up grant of £1.2 million and funding towards 50 police officers it otherwise wouldn’t have.
In total, the force will receive £72.4 million in Government grants and £56.6 million from local sources including council tax.
However, the core grant of £67.1 million remains frozen.
Despite recognising ongoing challenges, Mr Jones said: "We’re in a much better position than we thought we would be a year ago.
"We thought we were facing £7.5m in service reductions, where we would lose potentially around 80 officers.
“So, this 50 has boosted that and because we’ve done a good job of managing the budget over recent years, the chief and I believe that we can hold the line at around that 1,100 figure.”
Mr Jones said he was pleased with the results of a public consulation which saw 80 per cent of the 3,302 responses support a rise of at least 5 per cent.
“Ultimately, if the public didn’t support a council tax increase there would not have been one,” he said.
The budget comes as the latest HMIC inspection report into Lincolnshire Police, released today, concluded the force provides a good service bearing in mind the money it’s given.
It said that the financial picture “is of a lean force operating within tight margins” and there were good examples of the force working efficiently.
Per head of population, Lincolnshire gets £159, whereas the average across England and Wales per head is £203.
Mr Jones said it was a fair report and Lincolnshire had come out “very well” on the fundamentals.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter