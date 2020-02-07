People living in band D properties in Lincolnshire are expected to pay £9.99 a year for policing in the next financial year.

The force was allowed to increase its share of council tax at a meeting today of the county's police and crime panel today (Friday, February 7).

However, even with a £10 council tax increase, the force’s funding remains the lowest per head in the country.

Police commissioner Marc Jones

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire's police and crime commissioner, proposed the rise.

He currently plans a total spend of £128m, with £95.5m set to be given to the chief constable – an increase of £3.5 million on last year.

However, expenditure is expected to rise to £138.6 million by 2023/24.

The current proposals take into mind a Government grant increased by £4.4 million, a pension top-up grant of £1.2 million and funding towards 50 police officers it otherwise wouldn’t have.

In total, the force will receive £72.4 million in Government grants and £56.6 million from local sources including council tax.

However, the core grant of £67.1 million remains frozen.

Despite recognising ongoing challenges, Mr Jones said: "We’re in a much better position than we thought we would be a year ago.

"We thought we were facing £7.5m in service reductions, where we would lose potentially around 80 officers.

“So, this 50 has boosted that and because we’ve done a good job of managing the budget over recent years, the chief and I believe that we can hold the line at around that 1,100 figure.”

Mr Jones said he was pleased with the results of a public consulation which saw 80 per cent of the 3,302 responses support a rise of at least 5 per cent.

“Ultimately, if the public didn’t support a council tax increase there would not have been one,” he said.

The budget comes as the latest HMIC inspection report into Lincolnshire Police, released today, concluded the force provides a good service bearing in mind the money it’s given.

It said that the financial picture “is of a lean force operating within tight margins” and there were good examples of the force working efficiently.

Per head of population, Lincolnshire gets £159, whereas the average across England and Wales per head is £203.

Mr Jones said it was a fair report and Lincolnshire had come out “very well” on the fundamentals.

New data reveals shocking level of unsolved burglaries

More of the latest news

Read more BourneCrimePoliticsStamford