A yellow JCB Telehandler was stolen on Wednesday last week.

The vehicle was spotted leaving a Langtoft farm at about 8pm along with a black Mercedes, which was also stolen.

The crime is believed to be connected to a theft of a JCB Telehandler in Cowbit.

Inspector Rachel Blackwell of Stamford and Bourne Police

All three vehicles have been recovered by police.

Anyone with any information on similar crimes can report to the police on 101.