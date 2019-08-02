Police Community Support Officer Michelle Laughton will be available to speak with village residents on Monday (August 5).

She will accompany the mobile library to be in Casewick Lane, Uffington from 10.30am to 11am; in Church Lane, Tallington from 11.15am to 11.45am; and by the phone box in Main Street, Greatford from midday to 12.30pm; at Deer Park Road.

PCSO Laughton and the library service will then be in Deer Park Road, Langtoft from 1.15pm to 1.45pm, and Truesdale Gardens in Langtoft from 2pm to 2.30pm.

The final stop will be in Main Street, Baston from 2.45pm to 3.45pm.

PCSO Laughton originally joined Lincolnshire Police as a special constable in Stamford in 2010.

She then became a PCSO in 2010 and is now stationed at Market Deeping.