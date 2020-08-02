Vandals pull up bins and flower displays in Red Lion Square, Sheep Market and Scotgate in Stamford
Published: 14:07, 02 August 2020
| Updated: 14:13, 02 August 2020
Police have vowed to identify those responsible for a spate of vandalism through the town.
In the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday, August 1) bins were pulled over and floral displays were left smashed into the ground.
A spokesman for Stamford Police said CCTV footage was being reviewed in a bid to find the person or people behind such 'mindless damage'.
