Police warning for drivers in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings in light of predicted heavy snow
Published: 14:14, 15 January 2021
| Updated: 14:16, 15 January 2021
Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to drivers after it was reported that there is a chance heavy snow will hit the area tomorrow (January 16).
This comes after The Met Office issued its own warning after predicting heavy snowfall and slippery ice in south Lincolnshire for tomorrow, which may lead to travel disruption.
The force has urged drivers to reconsider any planned essential journeys and to reschedule if possible.