Breaking news: Planning Inspectorate rules in favour of Kier Homes’ plan to build 29 homes in Stamford

The Planning Inspectorate has today (Friday, March 9), ruled in favour of Kier Homes building 29 homes on land off Kettering Road, Stamford.

Kier Homes appealed against South Kesteven District Council’s decision in February last year to unanimously refuse the plans. It is the second time the developer has appealed and their third application for the same site in as many years - each time lowering the number of homes proposed.

The Stamford! Protect Our Green Spaces group was founded to oppose the plans and today its founder Ian Campbell said he was “obviously disappointed” by the decision but wanted to digest the news before commenting further.

Kier Homes in putting in the appeal said it had worked with the district council to design a scheme “suited to the area”.

In her 15-page decision notice, the Planning Inspectorate said she had seen “no substantive evidence to suggest that the principal of housing is not acceptable on this site”.

The decision means that unless it goes to a costly judicial review, Kier Homes now has planning permission to build on the site.

