Polka Dot Pantomimes are back at Stamford Arts Centre with their hilarious pantomime adventure - Jack and the Beanstalk.

The show, presented in association with Stamford Arts Centre, will be performed on Saturday, January 4, Sunday, January 5, Friday, January 10, Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01780 763203 or visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk