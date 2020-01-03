Home   News   Article

Performances of Jack and the Beanstalk start at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:00, 03 January 2020

Polka Dot Pantomimes are back at Stamford Arts Centre with their hilarious pantomime adventure - Jack and the Beanstalk.

The show, presented in association with Stamford Arts Centre, will be performed on Saturday, January 4, Sunday, January 5, Friday, January 10, Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01780 763203 or visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk
The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk
Read more
Arts and ShowbizEventsFamilyStageStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE