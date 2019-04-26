Elections will be held tomorrow in South Kesteven and Rutland
Voters are reminded that local elections take place tomorrow (Thursday, May 2) in South Kesteven and Rutland.
The May 2 elections will feature voting in 28 of 30 wards in South Kesteven.
The wards of Aveland and Dole Wood are uncontested as the number of nominated candidates did not exceed the number of seats.
People will also cast their votes in the South Kesteven parishes of Castle Bytham, Fulbeck, Welby, Hougham, Pointon and Sempringham and Tallington, and in one ward on Bourne Town Council and Stamford Town Council.
In Rutland, five county council wards are uncontested, meaning there will be no county votes in Exton, Greetham, Normanton, Oakham North West, Ryhall and Casterton.
Most Rutland parish wards are uncontested this year, with parish and town council votes taking place in only three areas: Oakham South (Oakham Town Council), Uppingham Town Council and Wing Parish Council.
Where elections are contested, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Registered voters should have received a polling card with details of their local polling station. Voters should take their polling card with them, to ease the process, but they can still vote without one.
Polling station staff will give voters ballot papers for the relevant district and/or parish election in their ward. Voters must be at the polling station by 10pm to vote.
For those who have applied for a postal vote, they will need to be received by SKDC by 10pm on Thursday May 2. Voters who have left it too late to post them, can drop them off at any polling station or by hand at South Kesteven District Council’s offices in Grantham. Similar rules apply for Rutland County Council.
Whilst South Kesteven District Council will begin counting its votes after polls close at 10pm on Thursday, Rutland won’t start its count until the following day.
South Kesteven District Council candidates are listed here while a list of the Rutland County Council candidates are here
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.