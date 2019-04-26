Voters are reminded that local elections take place tomorrow (Thursday, May 2) in South Kesteven and Rutland.

The May 2 elections will feature voting in 28 of 30 wards in South Kesteven.

The wards of Aveland and Dole Wood are uncontested as the number of nominated candidates did not exceed the number of seats.

People will also cast their votes in the South Kesteven parishes of Castle Bytham, Fulbeck, Welby, Hougham, Pointon and Sempringham and Tallington, and in one ward on Bourne Town Council and Stamford Town Council.

In Rutland, five county council wards are uncontested, meaning there will be no county votes in Exton, Greetham, Normanton, Oakham North West, Ryhall and Casterton.

Most Rutland parish wards are uncontested this year, with parish and town council votes taking place in only three areas: Oakham South (Oakham Town Council), Uppingham Town Council and Wing Parish Council.

Polling day for the local elections is nextv Thursday May 2 (9154025)

Where elections are contested, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Registered voters should have received a polling card with details of their local polling station. Voters should take their polling card with them, to ease the process, but they can still vote without one.

Polling station staff will give voters ballot papers for the relevant district and/or parish election in their ward. Voters must be at the polling station by 10pm to vote.

For those who have applied for a postal vote, they will need to be received by SKDC by 10pm on Thursday May 2. Voters who have left it too late to post them, can drop them off at any polling station or by hand at South Kesteven District Council’s offices in Grantham. Similar rules apply for Rutland County Council.

Whilst South Kesteven District Council will begin counting its votes after polls close at 10pm on Thursday, Rutland won’t start its count until the following day.

South Kesteven District Council candidates are listed here while a list of the Rutland County Council candidates are here