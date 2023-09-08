Signs warning of a deep pond near a children’s play park are needed, a mayor has said.

There is currently nothing to alert parents and youngsters to the pond near Centenary Field, between Barleythorpe Road and Huntsman Drive in Oakham, the town council was told by its mayor, Sally-Anne Wadsworth

Rutland County Council recently adopted the play area at Centenary Field, which is covered by CCTV.

Centenary Park in Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

Speaking at a town council meeting on September 6 Coun Wadsworth said: “There is currently no signage for the play area, which should only be accessible from Ellingworth Close, and within metres of the play area there is a detention pond for surface water storage and a flood protection to downstream areas of Oakham.

“The pond is unfenced. It has no warning signs.”

A report presented to the meeting by Coun Phil Wildbore said the pond is understood to be owned by Bellway and managed by Greenbelt. Rutland County Council, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency will not take it on.

The report went on to highlight several well-known issues with the area: “The play area is readily accessible to Centenary Field. Large groups of older children congregate in the play area especially after dusk. Scattered litter becomes a frequent problem in the play area. Biffa maintain these bins in the play area for Rutland County Council. The insecure gate provides a route for toddlers to leave and for dogs to enter.”

The town council will ask Rutland County Council to consider locking maintenance gates to the play area and having an alternative gate that does not face the pond.

Signs were also discussed.

Coun Wadworth said: “With the play area now managed by Rutland County Council, I am happy we have instructed our clerk to talk with them regarding these important issues, while we will look at prices for signs to display regarding the CCTV and the danger of a deep pond.”

• Oakham has been given a gift of up to 18 substantial saplings from Rutland County Council that will be planted on Centenary Field.

Making the announcement to members of Oakham Town Council at their latest meeting (September 6) Coun Phil Wildbore said Rutland County Council had confirmed their gift to provide up to 18 saplings in Centenary Field with the preferred location around the perimeter facing Lidl supermarket, and inset approximately three metres inside the post and rail perimeter fence.

He went on to add: “Planting would be scheduled for November 2023, subject to full council approval, and the tree-planting will likely be in the form of six groups of three trees.

“All the trees, for this year’s planting, will be ordered by late September, and Rutland County Council have requested our confirmation of acceptance of this gift on a ‘sooner the better’ basis.”

Members of the full council voted unanimously to accept the gift of trees from Rutland County Council and agreed that any necessary watering of these new trees will be evaluated by Coun Wildbore once the final tree species are known.