Creative members of Burghley Pony Club had a fun time dressing up their ponies for a VE Day fancy dress parade.

It was judged by club president Miranda Rock, of Burghley House, who said she was impressed with the high standard of entries, attention to detail and originality.

Elysia as a Spitfire (34628609)

Patrick Campbell, district commissioner of the Burghley Pony Club, said: “During these difficult times and with riding very restricted, we have tried to pull together as a team to engage our members in lockdown activities with their ponies that are safe yet fun.”