A hearing assistance dog that was trained in Stamford has saved the life of her deaf owner after a fire broke out at their home.

Pickle, a three-year-old Cockapoo, was trained from the age of eight weeks by Judy Sewell, a volunteer puppy trainer for charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

During her training, Pickle lived with Judy at her Stamford home and was taught how to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm, alarm clock and cooker timer.

Judy Sewell and Pickle as a pup

When Pickle’s training was complete, she was matched with Kirsten Callander, who was waiting for a hearing dog, and went to live with her in York.

Recently, Pickle woke Kirsten in the night when she jumped onto the bed and persistently nudged her owner with her nose, having heard the flat's smoke alarm go off.

Kirsten asked Pickle what was wrong prompting the smart pooch to lie on the floor - the signal for danger.

Pickle then nudged Kirsten through the flat to her smoke alarm so that she could feel the alarm's vibrations whereupon she quickly realised that she and fiancé Matt were in danger.

Kirsten was then able to alert the fire service and wake Matt - a heavy sleeper - so they could escape unharmed. It turned out the fire had started in a neighbouring home.

Pickle the hearing dog. Photo: This World Wedding Photography

Pickle’s trainer Judy said: “When I learnt that Pickle had saved Kirsten and Matt, I was just so incredibly proud.

“My role as a volunteer puppy trainer for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People involves teaching puppies everything they need to know to be a hearing dog. This includes alerting people when a sound is going off by nudging them with their noses.

“We also train them to do a specific action when a danger alarm goes off, and this is what Pickle did on the night of the fire which gave Kirsten and Matt the chance to seek safety.”

She added: “Knowing that Pickle alerted Kirsten to danger without fault is so rewarding. It can sometimes be hard when a puppy you’ve trained goes off to live with their deaf partner but knowing what a difference they make to deaf people who can’t hear important and life-saving sounds, and may well feel quite lonely and isolated, makes it so worthwhile.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a national charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

Pickle as a pup

The dogs also help deaf people combat loneliness by providing lots of love, emotional support and companionship.

Hearing dog puppies live with volunteer puppy trainers from eight weeks of age until around 16 months, learning all the skills they need to be life-changing hearing dogs. During this time, they live just like any other puppy would, having lots of fun and attending regular puppy training classes run by a Hearing Dogs trainer.

It costs around £25,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog until it is ready to be matched with a deaf person and the charity receives no central government funding so relies on donations to continue its work.

To find out more about the charity and how its dogs help people, visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk

